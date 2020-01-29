Matthew McConaughey, Nic Pizzolatto to reunite for FX's 'Redeemer'

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is set to reteam with creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new drama series from FX. The actor will star in "Redeemer", a series inspired by Patrick Coleman's novel "The Churchgoer" . Pizzolatto is penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed first season of HBO's anthology series "True Detective" in 2014. "Redeemer" falls under Pizzolatto's overall deal that he recently struck with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

McConaughey has also signed a first-look deal with FX Productions. The show is about a former minister turned dissolute security guard whose search for a missing woman in Texas leads him through corruption and criminal conspiracy, as his past and present impact and entwine around a mystery of escalating violence and deceit.

McConaughey and Pizzolatto will also executive produce the series which will be produced by Fox 21 and FX Productions. "I'm very excited at the opportunity to work with Matthew again, and really grateful and thrilled to have the chance to create new shows for Fox 21 and FX," Pizzolatto said in a statement.

