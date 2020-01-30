Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone re-team for short film

Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is reuniting with actor Emma Stone, whom he directed in the Oscar-nominated "The Favourite" , for a short film. The production on the short, which also stars Damien Bonnard, has begun in Greece, reported Deadline.

The details of the project, which is said to be a combination of visual arts and classical music, have been kept under wraps. The untitled short will be screened as part of an installation, accompanied by live orchestral ensembles, on May 22, 23 and 27, 2020, at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera at SNFCC.

The film is the second commission in the series 'The Artist on the Composer', a collaboration between the Greek National Opera and non-profit art organisation NEON. The first was made by Greek artiste Nikos Navridis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.