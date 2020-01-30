Ajay Devgn shares first looks from 'Maidaan'

Actor Ajay Devgn on Thursday unveiled his first look from the upcoming film 'Maidaan'. The actor took to Twitter to share two posters of the sports biographical drama.

In one of the posters, Devgn is seen kicking a football in a ground, holding an office bag and an umbrella, while in the other one he is seen as a coach holding a football in his hand. "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki," he wrote along the poster.

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

'Maidaan' is set to hit the theatres on November 27, 2020. (ANI)

