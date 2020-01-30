Rapper Offset detained by police at Los Angeles shopping mall

American rapper Offset was detained by police officers at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. Footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to TMZ, the rapper was detained after police got to know that someone had a firearm in the shopping mall's parking space. In the video obtained by TMZ, Offset, who wore a yellow hoodie, can be seen questioning the police officials why he had been cuffed. Without saying anything the officers push him against the wall.

Later, the police said that two firearms were recovered and the rapper, along with three other individuals, had been taken to the police station for further investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

