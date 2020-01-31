Blake Lively's second daughter 'unimpressed' by new sibling

Actor Blake Lively says the birth of her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds has led to a bit of "tough adjustment" in their family. Lively, who shares daughters James, five, and Inez, three, with Reynolds, welcomed a third daughter three months ago.

The "Rhythm Section" actor said while James was "very into" the baby, Inez was less than impressed. "It's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house. My oldest is very into the baby, but my middle child, not so much," Lively said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" .

She said she tried to get Inez excited about being a big sister. "You're going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities, and the sky, and flowers, and Santa Claus, and Mickey Mouse, anything she wants," the actor recalled.

"She goes, 'Oh. I didn't love you. But now I do.' Speaking like Jennifer Aniston in 'Friends!' Just a cute little thing," Lively said.

