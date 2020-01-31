Ron Howard to direct Paramount's action thriller 'The Fixer'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard is attached to direct assassination tale "The Fixer" for Paramount Pictures. Howard will also be producing the project through his banner Imagine Entertainment along with Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips' Joint Effort shingle, reported Variety.

Written by Tyler Hisel, "The Fixer", tells the true story of a disgraced FBI agent, who at the height of the Cold War, is tapped by the CIA to lead a ragtag team of CIA operatives and Chicago mobsters on an unlikely mission to try to assassinate Cuban communist revolutionary and politician Fidel Castro. Howard most recently wrapped an adaptation of the JD Vance novel "Hillbilly Elegy" for Netflix.

