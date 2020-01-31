Left Menu
'Parasite' named film of the year by London Film Critics Circle

  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:41 IST
  Created: 31-01-2020 14:19 IST
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" continued its winning spree ahead of Oscars by bagging the film of the year and the director of the year awards at London Film Critics Circle. The film, a class satire set in South Korea, has been winning hearts in Hollywood award circles and is predicted to do well at the Oscars on February 9, where it has six nominations including the best film.

"Marriage Story" and "The Souvenir" won two awards each at the 40th edition of the awards, which is given by 150-plus critics of the London Film Critics' Circle. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the divorce drama won in the screenwriting and the supporting actress category for Laura Dern while Joanna Hogg of "The Souvenir" was named the British/Irish filmmaker of the year and Honor Swinton Byrne, Young British/Irish performer of the year.

Joe Pesci won the supporting actor honor for "The Irishman" with Renee Zellweger walking away with the actress of the year trophy for her portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy". Joaquin Phoenix was named the actor of the year for "Joker" , while Robert Pattinson was tapped as British/Irish actor of the year for his roles in "The Lighthouse" , "High Life" and "The King" . Florence Pugh was named British/Irish actress of the year for "Midsommar", "Little Women" and "Fighting With My Family".

In the foreign film category, however, "Parasite" lost out to the French period drama "Portrait of a Lady on Fire".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

