Rapper Lil Wayne drops new album 'Funeral'

American rapper Lil Wayne dropped his latest studio album 'Funeral' on Friday.

  Updated: 31-01-2020 23:12 IST
  Created: 31-01-2020 23:12 IST
Rapper Lil Wayne (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Lil Wayne dropped his latest studio album 'Funeral' on Friday. The 37-year-old rapper took to his Instagram stories to reveal the news of the official music audio release.

Wayne had been giving countdowns of the release of the song earlier the day, before dropping the official music audio. The three-minutes and 14-second long audio are up to captivate the interests of the music enthusiasts with the stellar rapping.

The album features 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Jay Rock, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, the-Dream, Adam Levine, the late XXXTentacion, Lil Twist, O.T. Genasis, and Takeoff. Wayne's released new album 'Funeral' is the follow-up to Wayne's Tha Carter V, which arrived in 2018.

The rapper is known for songs like 'Lollipop', 'A Milli' and 'Got Money'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

