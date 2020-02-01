Spike Lee to helm film version of 'David Byrne's American Utopia'

Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee has signed on to direct the film adaptation of Broadway show "David Byrne's American Utopia". The project, which hails from Participant Media, will include live performance from the original stage show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The production opened in October 2019 and runs through February 16 at the Hudson Theatre. "Pinch me. This couldn't have worked out better for this project. Spike Lee directing and Participant producing — two socially engaged teams, well, three, if you count us in the band, coming together in what I feel, will be something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before," Byrne said in a statement.

Participant CEO David Linde said "American Utopia" is a "true celebration from a great artist and a beautiful reminder to our nation that we are all born barefoot and wearing the same suit." "We are incredibly excited to work with Mr Byrne and the incomparable Spike Lee, along with RadicalMedia, River Road and Warner Music Group in bringing this one-of-a-kind event out of the theatre to audiences around the world," he added.

The film adaptation will be produced by RadicalMedia in collaboration with Byrne's Todomundo, Lee's 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. The movie is planned for a 2020 release.

