Cecily Strong in talks for Apple's 'Schmigadoon'

"Saturday Night Live!" star Cecily Strong is in final negotiations to star in a musical comedy from Apple. Titled "Schmigadoon", the show has received an eight-episode order from the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy series has been penned by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio of "Despicable Me" fame and will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The story follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can’t leave until they find "true love".

Daurio and Paul will also serve as executive producer on the project, which hails from Universal Television.

