Harry Styles' performance in Miami cancelled due to extreme weather, singer apologises

British pop star Harry Styles' gig in Miami was cancelled minutes before the showt due to heavy rainfall. The 26-year-old actor-singer was scheduled to perform on Friday at Super Bowl weekend concert hosted by Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar at the Meridian at Island Gardens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the night kicked with a party-starting DJ set by Mark Ronson. Special guest Lizzo took the stage afterwards, delivering her powerhouse vocals and singing hits such as "Good as Hell", "Truth Hurts" and "Juice".

But as fans started to take their seats for Styles' show, the organisers evacuated the venue as ordered by the Miami fire and police departments. Styles later tweeted, "To those of you here in Miami, I was told there's a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I'm so disappointed, and I'm sorry. I love you all."

In a statement, Pepsi offered full refund to the concert goers. "For all attendees of tonight's Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Party, we understand this is disappointing, and want to do what we can to make this right. We are offering a full refund for tonight's show and for your ride share from the venue. Details coming soon," it said.

