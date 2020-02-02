Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working with Mahesh Bhatt an enriching experience: Aditya Roy Kapur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:21 IST
Working with Mahesh Bhatt an enriching experience: Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on "Sadak 2" was a great opportunity. The film, a sequel to 1991's "Sadak" , marks Bhatt's return as a director after 20 years.

Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmamker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a chance to work with the director on his comeback film. "Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film ('Sadak 2'), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him," Aditya told PTI.

The actor recalled interacting with Bhatt during the making of "Aashiqui 2", which was produced by the filmmaker. "I have interacted with him a lot during 'Aashiqui 2' but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching."

Aditya said Bhatt pushes his actors to give their best. "He is such a beautiful director to work with. He gets you into a certain emotional space and believes it is his job to get you there. It is a priceless thing to have as an actor for a director to come and explain it to you.

"He is an insightful and profound man that he can open up these windows in your mind just by talking to you and get you into that space. He is so selfless for you, so you do everything for him." "Sadak 2" also features Alia, and original stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, acc...

Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto...

Sovereignty comes first: Britain lays out tough stance for EU trade talks

Britain laid out a tough opening stance for future talks with the European Union on Sunday, saying it would set its own agenda rather than meeting the blocs rules to ensure frictionless trade.After officially leaving the EU on Friday, Brita...

56 villages in Goa notified as urban areas, Cong opposes move

The BJP government in Goa has declared 56 villages across nine talukas in the state as urban areas. A notification to this effect was issued on Saturday. However, a Congress leader condemned the move saying the government cannot do whateve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020