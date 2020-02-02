'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' to wrap up stories started in Vol 1: James Gunn

Director James Gunn says he plans to "wrap up" stories he started in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1" with the upcoming third installment in the franchise. Gunn has penned and directed both the "Guardians..." movies, and is all set to return for the third part soon after finishing "The Suicide Sqaud" reimagining.

"If everything goes to plan it will wrap up the stories I started in Guardians 1," Gunn wrote on Instagram in response to a fan's question about the much-anticipated Marvel Studios project. Disney reinstated Gunn as the director of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" in March 2019, almost a year after he was fired by the Marvel Studios' parent company after his old, offensive tweets resurfaced on social media.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has yet to set a release. The franchise features Hollywood stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill aka Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot.

