'No Time to Die' countdown begins

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has levelled up the curiosity among the movie enthusiasts by sharing a countdown video before the release of the film.

A still from countdown video shared by official James Bond 007 Instagram Handle (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the much-anticipated 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die' has levelled up the curiosity among the movie enthusiasts by sharing a countdown video before the release of the film. On Sunday, the official Bond handle on Instagram shared a brief snippet from the upcoming action thriller and gave out the 'Two months' countdown for the film.

The shared clip had the scenes from the official trailer from the upcoming film which is the 25th chapter in the long-running spy series. The trailer was dropped in December last year. "Just eight weeks to go... #NoTimeToDie, the 25th James Bond adventure, opens on April 2 in the UK," the caption read alongside the much captivating snippet.

British actor Daniel Craig will be playing the British secret agent 'James Bond.' The fulcrum of the story revolves around Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his peaceful days are short-lived, as his old friend from the CIA Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) arrives asking for help.

As per film critic and movie business analyst Taran Adarsh 'NoTimeToDie' will release on April 3, 2020, in India. (ANI)

