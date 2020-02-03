Left Menu
Development News Edition

War epic '1917' scoops up seven titles at 2020 BAFTA awards

From best director award to special visual effects prize, Sam Mendes' World War I survival thriller '1917' has scooped up seven titles at the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday (local time).

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 03:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 03:52 IST
War epic '1917' scoops up seven titles at 2020 BAFTA awards
Film director Sam Mendes poses with his award for Best Film for '1917' at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

From best director award to special visual effects prize, Sam Mendes' World War I survival thriller '1917' has scooped up seven titles at the 73rd British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday (local time). The period-drama which hit the big theatres in India on January 17 is an account of two young British soldiers at World War I during the spring of 1917 followed by other chains of events.

1917 was nominated across nine categories. It has won in seven categories so far including best director, best cinematography, outstanding British film, best sound, and production design, Variety reported. The 2020 BAFTA awards are taking place in London.

Meanwhile, Joker won three awards including the best actor for Joaquin Phoenix, while "Parasite" has picked up two titles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Kobe Bryant honored with moment of silence at Super Bowl

There was a moment of silence in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.Prior to ...

UPDATE 1-China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350

The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in Chinas central Hubei province rose by 56 to 350 on Monday, Chinese state television reported citing official figures.There were another 2,103 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the ...

UPDATE 2-'1917' wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards

First World War drama 1917 was the big winner at the BAFTAs on Sunday, picking up seven awards including best picture and director for Sam Mendes, at a glittering ceremony in London that made headlines for a glaring lack of diversity among ...

Golf-Finau and Simpson in playoff at Phoenix Open

Tony Finau and Webb Simpson entered a sudden-death playoff at the Phoenix Open after Simpson made a pressure putt at the last on Sunday.Both ended their final rounds at 17-under 267 at TPC Scottsdale....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020