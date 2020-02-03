Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

He was 71. Kral, born shortly after the Communist coup in Czechoslovakia, left his home country in 1966 for the United States where his father worked as an interpreter at the United Nations.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 05:06 IST
Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

Czech rock guitarist and producer Ivan Kral, who played with Patti Smith and other rock greats, died on Sunday. He was 71. Kral, born shortly after the Communist coup in Czechoslovakia, left his home country in 1966 for the United States where his father worked as an interpreter at the United Nations.

In the 1970s he played with Blondie, among others, before joining Smith with whom he co-wrote songs including the hit "Dancing Barefoot," listed in the Rolling Stone magazine's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Czech producer David Gaydecka of the Metronome festival in Prague confirmed Kral's passing.

"We worked together since 2016, but the Grand finale, which we have prepared, never came," Gaydecka said. Kral also wrote songs for Iggy Pop, John Cale and U2.

After Czechoslovakia's Velvet Revolution of 1989, which toppled Communist rule, Kral returned home as a performer and a producer for a number of Czech musicians and bands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan resumes flights to and from China, screens passengers for virus

Pakistan said on Monday it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.The decision runs counter to many other airlines and governments which have tightened travel ...

Macron: France neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European

French President Emmanuel Macron told Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday that France was neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European.Macron, speaking during his first visit to Pola...

Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant

Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path. He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget...

Bihar shrine partially damaged after killing of JD(U) leader

A mob has partially damaged a shrine in Bihars Sheikhpura district during an agitation against the killing of a local JDU leader, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when JDU supporters were protesting the killing of local party l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020