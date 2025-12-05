REFILE-Czech election winner Babis will move his company to trust

Left Menu

Czech election winner Babis will move his company to trust

Czech election winner and populist ANO party chief Andrej Babis said on Thursday he would move his Agrofert business group to an independently governed trust structure so that he can be appointed prime minister.

President Petr Pavel had said he would be prepared to appoint Babis within a week once Babis declared how he intended to resolve the conflict of interests he would face as head of government and owner of a business empire.

