Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

Czech election winner and populist ANO party chief Andrej Babis said on Thursday he would shift his Agrofert business group to an independently governed trust structure so that he can be appointed prime minister. President Petr Pavel had said he would be prepared to appoint Babis within a week once Babis, 71, declared how he intended to resolve the conflict of interest he would face as head of government and owner of a business empire.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 00:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

Czech election winner and populist ANO party chief Andrej Babis said on Thursday he would shift his Agrofert business group to an independently governed trust structure so that he can be appointed prime minister.

President Petr Pavel had said he would be prepared to appoint Babis within a week once Babis, 71, declared how he intended to resolve the conflict of interest he would face as head of government and owner of a business empire. The ANO, part of the far-right Patriots for Europe in the European Parliament, came first in an October parliamentary election. It is forming a government with the far-right, anti-EU and pro-Russian SPD party and the Motorists party, which campaigned against EU policies to reduce carbon emissions.

"I decided to irreversibly give up the Agrofert company, with which I will have nothing in common and never own it again," Babis said in a video message on Facebook, adding this fulfilled the president's request. Babis is one of the richest Czechs, worth $4.3 billion according to Forbes magazine, thanks to his ownership of Agrofert, a group of around 230 companies producing fertilisers, urea, plastics and biofuels across central Europe, but also growing grains, breeding cattle, making salami and baking bread.

It employs close to 30,000 people and is a large recipient of European Union funding for farmers, as well as subsidies for innovations and investment-related tax relief from governments.

Czech courts as well as EU bodies determined Babis was in conflict of interest when he was previously prime minister in 2017-2021, and Agrofert was parked in trust funds. Babis said on Thursday that his new arrangement was designed to satisfy Czech and European regulations.

He said the trust would be governed by an independently appointed administrator and protector, and he would not be its beneficiary. It will pass to his children upon his death, he said, adding that the solution went beyond legal requirements. Babis has declared his government will raise pensions and salaries, contest an EU pact meant to regulate immigration across the 27-nation bloc and oppose implementing an EU levy on use of fossil fuels for household heating.

He has also vowed to limit military aid for Ukraine but rejected calls by the SPD partners to hold referendums on leaving the EU or NATO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand sets the West Indies 531 to win on the 4th day of the 1st cricket Test

New Zealand sets the West Indies 531 to win on the 4th day of the 1st cricke...

 New Zealand
2
Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverpool: Van Dijk

Soccer-Salah's benching shows every player has to earn their place at Liverp...

 Global
3
Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight movement

Konkan Railway adds second enhanced capacity Ro-Ro rake to boost freight mov...

 India
4
Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in the MLS Cup final

Lionel Messi is playing for another trophy. Inter Miami to meet Vancouver in...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025