Czech election winner Babis to be appointed prime minister on December 9, president says
Czech President Petr Pavel will appoint election winner billionaire Andrej Babis as prime minister on December 9, the presidential office said in a statement on Thursday.
The appointment will be the key step to the creation of a new cabinet, which Babis's populist ANO party is forming with two small right-wing partners.
