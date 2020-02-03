Left Menu
Development News Edition

Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism'

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 10:07 IST
Joaquin Phoenix calls out film industry's 'systemic racism'
Joaquin Phoenix. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Joaquin Phoenix targeted the British Academy of Film and Television for overlooking "people of colour" in its nominations and urged the industry to dismantle a "system of oppression" in his Bafta acceptance speech. The actor, who won the best actor Bafta for his portrayal in the title role in "Joker", said he felt "conflicted" receiving the award as so many of his deserving fellow actors didn't have that same privilege.

"I think that we send a very clear message to people of colour that you're not welcome here. I think that's the message that we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and in ways that we benefit from," he said onstage at the Royal Albert Hall. Both British Academy of Film and Television and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences were heavily criticised for the lack of representation and diversity after the nominations were announced.

The acting categories had shut out people of colour while no women directors were recognised in the directing segment. "I don't think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that's what we give ourselves every year. I think people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I'm ashamed to say that I'm part of the problem," Phoenix said.

Calling himself "part of the problem", the 45-year-old actor said more than creating a diverse working environment, the issue at hand was about understanding "systemic racism". "I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it's more than just having sets that are multicultural. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism.

"I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that's on us," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Passengers from Singapore, Thailand also being screened for

Air passengers arriving in Mumbai from Singapore and Thailand are also being screened now, besides China, for the coronavirus infection, a Maharashtra government official said on Monday. The state government has also decided to provide a t...

Tanzanian gays targeted and cut off from healthcare

Gay Tanzanian activist Tee, 34, recalls with nostalgia a time when Tanzania was like paradise for LGBT people -- before the 2015 election of President John Magufuli ushered in fear and persecution. Its all relative. Tanzania has long crimin...

Performance capture an egalitarian form of acting: Andy Serkis

Actor-director Andy Serkis, who was honoured at the Baftas 2020 for his pioneering work on performance capture, said this form of egalitarian acting is a great tool for artistes going ahead in the 21st century. He was presented the Bafta fo...

Virus worries wipe $420 bln off China's stock market

Investors erased 420 billion from Chinas benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped commodities as fears about the spreading coronavirus and its economic impact drove selling on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020