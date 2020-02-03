Left Menu
Killing Eve Season 3 returning casts revealed, Know the names of new additions

Killing Eve Season 3 is going to be better and much entertaining than Season 1 and Season 2. Image Credit: Facebook / Killing Eve

When is Killing Eve Season 3 coming out? Since the airing of Killing Eve Season 2's finale during the end of May 2019, fans have been passionately waiting to get latest updates on Season 3. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the imminent season.

Killing Eve Season 3 is going to be better and much entertaining than Season 1 and Season 2. Sandra Oh will surely be returning as she was spotted on the sets of Season 3. Deadline Hollywood announced in August 2019 that Harriet Walter and Danny Sapani joined the cast for Season 3.

In November 2019, more cast additions for Killing Eve Season 3 were revealed. They include Raj Bajaj, Evgenia Dodina, Gemma Whelan, Turlough Convery, Steve Pemberton, Pedja Bjelac and Camille Cottin.

Other returning actors in Killing Eve Season 3 are Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw as Oksana Astankova aka Villanelle and Carolyn Martens respectively. There is a possibility for Kim Bodnia, Owen McDonnell and Sean Delaney to return for playing the roles of Konstantin Vasiliev, Niko Polastri and Kenny Stowton respectively.

Fans should remember that the imminent season is going to be filled with more actions than the previous seasons. Surprising news is that Jodie Comer is doing her stunts for this season. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recruited to write the show, which was then commissioned by BBC America in November 2016. The 34-year old beautiful English actress is writing a part of Season 3.

Killing Eve Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

