The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

Fans may expect more diggings and excavations in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12, but the vital question is – will the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina be able to combat the nature?

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 11, the team was seen racing against time to investigate the swamp before the catastrophic hurricane Dorian that spoiled their plans for taking the process further. The series creators rightly titled the episode 'The Eye of the Storm'.

In episode 11 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team members' eyes were seen filled with joy and hope as they made an important discovery (that links them to the money pit), but the experts like Lagina brothers knew that their happiness was short-lived. For multiple times, Marty was seen making the premonition that the dangerous hurricane was approaching. They also had fear in mind that the storm could wipe out their efforts.

Compared to Rick, we have also seen Marty having almost a firm belief on the foretold curses (that the island is certainly cursed). The hurricane brought severe damage to the progress they made. The viewers severely experienced disappointment in the eyes of the team members. Thanks to Rick for expressing his positive blend of thoughts and fans are also quite excited to see that he is determined to continue and the spearhead the excavation. "I'm never going to give up," Rick said expressing tolerating nature.

There is another reason behind his courageous and encouraging statement. He certainly knows they are very close to unravelling the mysteries and no storm can totally annihilate their spirit. The viewers are excitedly waiting for episode 12 titled 'Fortified' as they are set to give all their endeavors to continue their expeditions, even in the situation if they require to commence investigating the swamp once again.

We can also experience the fragrance of team's inspiration through the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12. According to the synopsis, the team may have been able to achieve evidence that the swamp was manmade centuries ago.

With the sudden occurrence of hurricane Dorian, we can now get the exact date of filming this part. Hurricane Dorian developed from a tropical wave on August 24, 2019 over the Central Atlantic. It was the most intense tropical cyclone on record to strike the Bahamas and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country's history.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 titled 'Fortified' – New evidence suggests there was French activity on Oak Island decades before the discovery of the Money Pit and they may have finally uncovered definitive proof the swamp was manmade centuries ago.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 titled 'Fortified' on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

