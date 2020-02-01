Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian
In episode 11 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team members’ eyes were seen filled with joy and hope as they made an important discovery. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

Fans may expect more diggings and excavations in The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12, but the vital question is – will the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina be able to combat the nature?

In The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 11, the team was seen racing against time to investigate the swamp before the catastrophic hurricane Dorian that spoiled their plans for taking the process further. The series creators rightly titled the episode 'The Eye of the Storm'.

In episode 11 of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7, the team members' eyes were seen filled with joy and hope as they made an important discovery (that links them to the money pit), but the experts like Lagina brothers knew that their happiness was short-lived. For multiple times, Marty was seen making the premonition that the dangerous hurricane was approaching. They also had fear in mind that the storm could wipe out their efforts.

Compared to Rick, we have also seen Marty having almost a firm belief on the foretold curses (that the island is certainly cursed). The hurricane brought severe damage to the progress they made. The viewers severely experienced disappointment in the eyes of the team members. Thanks to Rick for expressing his positive blend of thoughts and fans are also quite excited to see that he is determined to continue and the spearhead the excavation. "I'm never going to give up," Rick said expressing tolerating nature.

There is another reason behind his courageous and encouraging statement. He certainly knows they are very close to unravelling the mysteries and no storm can totally annihilate their spirit. The viewers are excitedly waiting for episode 12 titled 'Fortified' as they are set to give all their endeavors to continue their expeditions, even in the situation if they require to commence investigating the swamp once again.

We can also experience the fragrance of team's inspiration through the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12. According to the synopsis, the team may have been able to achieve evidence that the swamp was manmade centuries ago.

With the sudden occurrence of hurricane Dorian, we can now get the exact date of filming this part. Hurricane Dorian developed from a tropical wave on August 24, 2019 over the Central Atlantic. It was the most intense tropical cyclone on record to strike the Bahamas and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country's history.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 titled 'Fortified' – New evidence suggests there was French activity on Oak Island decades before the discovery of the Money Pit and they may have finally uncovered definitive proof the swamp was manmade centuries ago.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 titled 'Fortified' on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 on History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality and television series.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

NBFC players say budget offers some hope, finally

The non-banking finance sector, which has been down in the dumps since September 2018, has heaved a sigh of relief with the Union Budget offering a slew of measures to boost their liquidity and asset recovery. The shadow banking sector, whi...

UPDATE 1-Syrian rebels launch car bomb attacks west of Aleppo

Syrian insurgents carried out at least three car bomb attacks against government forces west of Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial advances by Damascus.Backed by Russia...

Hong Kong medical workers agree strike over mainland border closures

Hong Kong, Feb 1 AFP Thousands of Hong Kong medical workers voted Saturday to strike as they urge the government to close its border with the mainland to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has killed 259 people. The financial hub has 13 ...

Haryana CM Khattar hails budget, says MSMEs will help improve lives

Hailing the Union Budget as a visionary, pro-poor and future-friendly budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the special focus on farming, MSMEs and social welfare sectors would help to improve the lives of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020