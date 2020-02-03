Left Menu
Development News Edition

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:30 IST
#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

For some it's the "white male rage" Oscars. Others have dubbed it the year of "Big Men, Little Women." Despite four years of efforts to address the #OscarsSoWhite furor, the winners' podium at Sunday's Academy Awards is expected to be made up entirely of white actors and no female directors.

Of the nine best picture nominees at this year's Oscars, just one - "Little Women" - is a story about and made by women, while just one of the 20 acting nominees is a person of color: "Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo. Neither is expected to take home the biggest honors in the movie industry. "The whole Hollywood system can sometimes feel like a bit of a boys' club," said Taika Waititi, director of Oscar-nominated Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit."

It's been 10 years since Kathryn Bigelow became the first and so far only woman to win a best director Academy Award, for her war film "The Hurt Locker." This year, "Little Women"s Greta Gerwig was the biggest omission in the director race. Despite a banner 2019 in which women made up 21 percent of all directors, writers, producers and cinematographers on the top 250 grossing films, including "Captain Marvel" and "Frozen II," those gains largely failed to translate into honors at awards season.

"As a culture, we still value stories about men more than we value stories about women, and if there is a healthy dose of violence in those movies, even better," said Martha Lauzen, founder of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. "On the one hand, of course these awards are frivolous and seem silly at times, but the fact is they translate into visibility, and visibility translates into opportunities and higher salaries," she said.

Since 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose members choose the Oscar winners, has doubled the number of women and people of color in its invitation-only ranks. Yet, by 2019 just 32% of its approximately 8,000 members were women, and 16% were people of color. EXPAND BEST DIRECTOR SLOTS

Lauzen, who has been chronicling the presence of women on screen and behind the camera for 22 years, has one suggestion that could improve matters more quickly than waiting for the academy to catch up. "Expanding the best director category to include more spaces strikes me as an elegant, simple and transparent way to make room for others," Lauzen said.

There are currently just five slots in the best director field but up to 10 movies can be nominated for the top prize of best picture. "The academy could do a lot to help," said Olivia Wilde, director of high school comedy "Booksmart," which was snubbed.

"When they nominate a movie for best picture but not the director, it begs the question 'Are they discounting the amount of effort and dedication and thought that went into that?,'" she said. The academy noted that a record 62 women got Oscar nominations this year, almost one-third of the field, including a screenplay nod for Gerwig, an editing nomination for Thelma Schoonmaker for "The Irishman," and an original score nod for Hildur Guonadottir for "Joker."

Sam Mendes, the Oscar-nominated director of best picture front-runner "1917," said there was "an enormous number of talented female directors coming through." "I just think it's a process and it is taking a long time. Some years it is good and some years, like this year, it has been a fallow and frustrating year," Mendes added.

Last year was a different story, at least in terms of ethnic diversity. Spike Lee won in the screenplay field for "BlacKkKlansman," while Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali took acting Oscars, and Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron won three for "Roma." In 2017, "Moonlight," about a gay black youth growing up in an impoverished Miami neighborhood, was named best picture. This year, Erivo, a London-born actress with Nigerian parents, has not picked up enough support at other award shows to make her a likely winner at the Oscars, awards pundits say.

Eddie Murphy failed to make the cut for his well-reviewed comeback comedy "Dolemite is My Name," along with Jennifer Lopez for "Hustlers" and social justice drama "Just Mercy," starring Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. Foxx and Jordan both removed themselves from the diversity debate, at least publicly, saying they wanted to respect those who were nominated.

"We don't want to cloud their moment," Foxx said on the red carpet, two days after Oscar nominations were announced in January. "However anybody feels about anything, let's let them enjoy their time," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

YouTube reinforces guidelines on fighting misleading election content

Alphabet Incs YouTube on Monday reinforced its guidelines on tackling fake or misleading election-related content on its platform as the United States gears up for the presidential election later this year. YouTube will remove any content t...

8 women killed for rejecting proposals since 2016: Kerala CM

8 women killed for rejecting proposals since 2016 Kerala CM Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 PTI As many as eight women have been killed in Kerala in the last four years for rejecting love proposals and the government has been viewing such c...

DLF gives on lease 2 lakh sq ft office space in Gurugram

Realty firm DLF has given on lease about 2 lakh sq ft office space to social media platform Facebook in Gurugram, sources said. The leasing transaction has been done at around Rs 135 per sq ft a month, the sources said adding that the space...

UPDATE 1-Pakistan resumes flights to and from China, screens passengers for virus

Pakistan said on Monday it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.The decision runs counter to many other airlines and governments which have tightened travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020