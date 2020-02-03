Left Menu
Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' to be released in December now

The release date of the upcoming sports-biographical movie -- Maidaan -- starring Ajay Devgn, has been pushed to December 11 this year.

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' to be released in December now
A poster of the upcoming sports -biographical movie 'Maidaan' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The release date of the upcoming sports-biographical movie -- Maidaan -- starring Ajay Devgn, has been pushed to December 11 this year. Previously, the flick was set to release on November 27, 2020. The new release date was shared by the lead actor of the movie Ajay himself on Monday.

The 50-year-old star took to Twitter and wrote: "#Maidaan will now release on 11.12.2020." Earlier, the actor shared two posters of the sports biographical drama. In one of the posters, Devgn is seen kicking a football in a ground, holding an office bag and an umbrella, while in the other one, he is seen as a coach holding a football in his hand.

'Maidaan' is a sports-drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. Helmed by 'Badhai Ho' filmmaker Amit Ravindrenath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, the movie also features Gajraj Rao and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

