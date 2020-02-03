Demi Lovato's flawless performance at 2020 Super Bowl

American singer Demi Lovato wowed the audience with her national anthem performance at the 2020 Super Bowl LIV on Sunday in Miami. Demi who battled with substance abuse for years made a big music comeback after taking a year and a half-long hiatus following a drug overdose.

The 27-year old delivered a powerful performance of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' to open Sunday's showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. According to E! News, last month the singer performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards, marking her first public performance since she was overdose by drugs

Demi who wore a chic white pantsuit paired with an oversized belt shared her experience from the day on Instagram. "A dream come true Thank you for having me today @nfl!! The #SBLIV visual album is up now and benefits will be going towards @inspirechange," read the caption of the post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

