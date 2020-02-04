Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana drops soulful romantic song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday dropped a soulful romantic song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' from his upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 13:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 13:58 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana drops soulful romantic song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'
Poster of the song (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday dropped a soulful romantic song 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho' from his upcoming comedy-drama titled 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. The 35-year-old actor hopped on to Twitter and shared the romantic number along with a caption that reads, "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila de toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani! #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo out now! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan@raogajraj@Neenagupta001."@Farjigulzar@iammanurishi@SunitaRajwar@maanvigagroo@Panawasthy_31#NeerajSingh @purevayu." The romantic song features Ayushmann and Jitendra and shows the cute love story of the two. The chemistry between the two has been aptly captured in the song.

It shows the lovebirds taking romantic bike rides as they also face some tense moments. Penned by Vayu and sung by Ayushmann Khurrana, the heart touching lyrics of the song makes is a number to listen on loop. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is a light-hearted comedy that can be seen as a progressive attempt towards the acceptance of same-sex couples, an issue that continues to remain a taboo in India even after a year of its decriminalisation by the Supreme Court.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chadda, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is the second installment of the much-acclaimed 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' film, which was released in 2017.

The romantic comedy flick with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook increases parental control features in Messenger Kids app

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to add new tools and features for parental control in its messaging app for users under the age of 13, months after questions rose about applications privacy protection for children. The new features wi...

Rugby-Jones brutality comment did not fire up France, says Edwards

England coach Eddie Joness pre-match comments about unleashing brutality did not serve as extra motivation for France in their Six Nations clash on Sunday, defence coach Shaun Edwards said. Jones said France could expect absolute brutality ...

NW Syria violence displaces 500,000 in two months

Beirut, Feb 4 AFP A Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the countrys last rebel enclave has displaced more than half a million people in two months, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Since December 1, some 520,000 people ha...

President Trump triumphs in Iowa caucuses

US President Donald Trump, seeking reelection, on Monday coasted to victory in the 2020 Iowa Republican caucuses, trouncing his two lesser-known ruling Republican Party rivals. While the focus of this years Iowa Caucus which formally kicks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020