Anurag Kashyap chooses Vistara in solidarity with Kunal Kamra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 16:41 IST
In solidarity with stand-up comic Kunal Kamra, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says he has decided to not fly IndiGo airlines. The director said he chose another carrier, Vistara, instead.

"No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara.. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88," Kashyap tweeted on Monday. Last week, IndiGo suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes from Mumbai to Lucknow.

SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India also imposed a similar ban on Kamra without specifying any period. On his part, Kamra on February 1 sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation.

The video of the incident posted by Kamra on Twitter went viral on social media last week. The stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist". Kamra received both praise and criticism from people belonging to different walks of life, including IndiGo pilot-in-command Rohit Mateti who conveyed his anguish to the airline management for not consulting him before announcing the ban on the comedian.

