Movie featuring Nicholas Cage as Nicholas Cage set for 2021 release

The Nicholas Cage-starrer meta-movie 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' has been finalized to be released on March 19, 2021.

The meta-movie will show Cage playing a character that would be his own version as a Hollywood actor. Image Credit: ANI

The Nicholas Cage-starrer meta-movie 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' has been finalized to be released on March 19, 2021. The Lionsgate production will show Cage playing a character that would be his own version as a Hollywood actor, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In a previous article, The Hollywood Reporter gave a peek into the storyline of the movie, according to which Cage who is playing himself, is struggling to bag a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie and is also troubled by the crumbling relationship between him and his teen daughter. In the movie, Cage is also shown to be laden under debt and to ease the financial crunch, he agrees to appear at a Mexican billionaire's birthday party for a million dollars.

When everything seemed right, Cage was intimated by the CIA that the billionaire he made friends with is a drug lord who has abducted the daughter of Mexican presidential candidate. After this unexpected turn of events, Cage is compelled to work for the American authorities to gather intelligence against the kingpin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

