Tiger is Ritesh's macho brother in action-packed 'Baaghi 3' trailer

Tiger Shroff is back as the rebel in his greatest battle as the actor dropped the explosive action-filled trailer of 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday.

A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Tiger Shroff is back as the rebel in his greatest battle as the actor dropped the explosive action-filled trailer of 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday. The 29-year-old actor shared the trailer on Twitter and wrote, "The rebel is back & this time he's up against a nation to fight his greatest battle! Catch the explosive" #Baaghi3Trailer #SajidNadiadwala"

The three-minute-forty-one second trailer shows Ronnie (Tiger) crossing boundaries to fight evil elements for his brother Vikram, essayed by Ritesh Deshmukh who is a cop. The two brothers share a lovable bond. Vikram is seen travelling to Syria for an exam where he is held hostage by a group of terrorists. It depicts the journey of Vikram to save his brother amid the hardships. It also features Shraddha Kapoor who essays the love interest of Vikram.

Earlier, Tiger released the poster of the flick in which, Tiger is seen facing a tank with a rifle in his hand. The subhead to the poster reads "This time he is up against a nation" giving a hint about what Ronnie (Tiger) has to deal with in 'Baaghi 3'. 'Baaghi 3' is the third installment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India the flick is expected to release in March 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

