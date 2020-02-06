Left Menu
FACTBOX-Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs, conferences

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 16:14 IST
FACTBOX-Coronavirus forces delay of trade fairs, conferences
Image Credit: Flickr

Over two dozen large trade fairs and industry conferences in China and overseas have been postponed due to travel curbs and concerns about the spread of a coronavirus, potentially disrupting billions of dollars worth of deals. In order of scheduled or likely dates:

* Taipei International Book Exhibition, Feb. 4-9 - Billed as Taiwan's largest annual literary event, the exhibition has been postponed to May 7-12. * League of Legends Pro League, due to start Feb. 5: The e-sports league owned by gaming giant Tencent Holdings said it would postpone the start of its second week until further notice.

* Singapore Airshow, Feb 11-16:

The aviation leadership summit scheduled on the eve of the event was cancelled. The show itself will go ahead as planned, but on a smaller scale

* China Commodity Markets Insight Forum 2020, Feb 19-20:

The forum held by S&P Global Platts was delayed until further notice.

* National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) travel fair 2020, Feb 21-23:

Moved to May because exhibitors were concerned about turnout at the fair. * China Iron Ore 2020, Feb. 25-27: The event held by Fastmarkets in Beijing has been postponed to June 30–July 2.

* East China Import and Export Commodity Fair), March 1-4：

Due to be held in Shanghai, the fair usually attracts traders of garments and household goods. It was postponed until further notice. * Marine Money China, March 3-4: Originally slated to be held in Shanghai, organisers of the meeting for shipping financiers have said that it has been delayed, likely until November.

* Food & Hotel Asia in Singapore, March 3-6: Organisers of the biennial trade show have postponed its first leg to July. The event attracted more than 80,000 attendees when it was last held in 2018.

* National People's Congress, likely to have started March 5:

China is considering delaying the annual meeting of its top legislative body, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* 6th China LNG & Gas International Exhibition and Summit, Shanghai, March 4-6:

Organizers said the event has been postponed until a later date this year. They are in the process of confirming the new date. * Asian Ferroalloys, March 16-18: The conference by Fastmarkets, due to be held in Shanghai, has been postponed with no new date given.

* SEMICON/FPD China 2020, March 18-30:

The annual trade conference for the global chip industry in China was postponed until further notice.

* China Development Forum, usually late March:

Hosted by a foundation under the State Council, the conference was postponed until further notice.

* Canton Fair, spring season from April 15:

The venue of China's oldest and biggest trade fair said it has suspended exhibitions until further notice.

