Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Miss Shefali passes away at 77

Veteran actor and Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Aarati Das passed away at an age of 77 on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.

  • ANI
  • |
  • North 24 Parganas (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:52 IST
Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Miss Shefali passes away at 77
Cabaret dancer Arati Das (Photo: Gautam Chintamani's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor and Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Aarati Das passed away at an age of 77 on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. The dancer better known by her stage name Miss Shefali took her last breath at her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Besides her career in dancing, Das has also acted in several Bengali films including two films by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray - Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Das's demise later in the day and tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of actress Arati Das, famous under her screen name, Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Ray's films, Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Condolences to her family and her admirers."

The late dancer has also worked for stage dramas and some of her noted dramas include 'Ashlil', 'Samrat o Sundari' and 'Saheb Bibi Golam'. An autobiography of the dancer by the name of 'Sandhya Rater Sefali' was published recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Vegans see green shoots in meat-loving Nigeria

When Nigerian chef Olasore Osidele became a vegan six years ago, people warned him that cutting out meat was questioning Gods plan.I dont want to harm any animal, he said, but some Christians find not eating meat almost religiously offensiv...

I-T Dept launches e-calculator to compare due tax under new, old regime

The Income Tax Department on Thursday launched an e-calculator for individuals to estimate and compare their tax liability under the new tax slabs as compared to the existing regime, officials said on Thursday. The calculator, launched earl...

All 645 evacuated from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus

All 645 people evacuated from Chinas Wuhan city, who were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP in and around Delhi, have tested negative for coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said o...

Philip Barton appointed Britain's new High Commissioner to India

Britain on Thursday appointed career diplomat Philip Barton as its High Commissioner to India to succeed Dominic Asquith. Barton will take up his appointment during Spring 2020, a statement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office FCO said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020