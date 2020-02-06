Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Miss Shefali passes away at 77
Veteran actor and Kolkata's first cabaret dancer Aarati Das passed away at an age of 77 on Thursday following a cardiac arrest.
Besides her career in dancing, Das has also acted in several Bengali films including two films by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray - Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee expressed grief over Das's demise later in the day and tweeted, "Saddened at the passing away of actress Arati Das, famous under her screen name, Miss Shefali. She appeared in two of Satyajit Ray's films, Pratidwandi and Seemabaddha. Condolences to her family and her admirers."
The late dancer has also worked for stage dramas and some of her noted dramas include 'Ashlil', 'Samrat o Sundari' and 'Saheb Bibi Golam'. An autobiography of the dancer by the name of 'Sandhya Rater Sefali' was published recently. (ANI)
