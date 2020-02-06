Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jay-Z opens up about his last conversation with NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Days after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, American rapper Jay-Z opened about the last conversation he had with the basketball player.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:31 IST
Jay-Z opens up about his last conversation with NBA legend Kobe Bryant
American rapper Jay-Z (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Days after NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, American rapper Jay-Z opened about the last conversation he had with the basketball player. According to Fox News, Jay-Z said that Bryant's last words were, "You've gotta see Gianna play basketball."

The mogul had a conversation with the sportsman during the New Year's party organised at his house. "So Kobe was a guy that looked up to me and we've hung out multiple times," He was last in my house on New Year's and he was just in the greatest space I've seen him in and one of the last things he said to me was, 'You've gotta see Gianna play basketball,'" Fox News quoted Jay-Z as saying.

"That was one of the most hurtful things because he was so proud. The look on his face...I looked at him and said, 'Oh she's going to be the best female basketball player in the world.' He was just so proud of what he said. That was a tough one. My wife and I are taking that really tough," he added. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

The basketball legend had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers. Hollywood artists including Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Justin Bieber, Usher, 2 Chainz want the National Basketball Association (NBA) to change their logo to honour Kobe Bryant.

Billboard reported that the NBA has discussed numerous ways of celebrating Kobe's legacy, one of the major changes they have in mind is switching the NBA's longtime logo from Jerry West to a silhouette of the Black Mamba. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"Enough is enough" - Democrats call for Iowa caucus recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the partys first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about the...

AIIB ready to provide USD 3 billion loan to Andhra Pradesh govt

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB said it is ready to provide a loan of USD 3 billion to the Andhra Pradesh Government for taking up development projects in the state, in a meeting of its representatives with Chief Minister YS J...

People who use Twitter won't be called 'users' anymore

Twitter doesnt want to call you a user. In its public documents, the company announced that it will no longer call the people who use its platform as users. As Engadget notes, in its public documents, the company made the change in an effor...

Figure skating-Defending champion Kihira continues dominance at Four Continents

Defending champion Rika Kihira of Japan took the lead in the womens event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul after she won the Short Program segment on Thursday. Skating to Breakfast in Baghdad, the 17-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020