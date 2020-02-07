Gareth Edwards to direct sci-fi feature for New Regency

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards has finally found his next project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old filmmaker will direct a sci-fi movie from a script he wrote.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film's story is said to be set in the near future. It is based on an original idea by Edwards. The project, which hails from studio New Regency, will be produced by Kiri Hart, who previously worked with Edwards on 2016's "Rogue One".

Edwards' filmmaking credits also includes movies such as "Monsters" (2010) and "Godzilla" (2014).

