Justin Bieber drops new single 'Intentions'

Pop star Justin Bieber dropped his new single 'Intentions' featuring American rapper Quavo. According to People magazine, the track accompanied by an equally empowering music video, is directed by Michael D. Ratner.

The 25-year old unveiled the short clip of 'Intentions' music video via his Instagram account. "#INTENTIONS OUT NOW. Single and video. @quavohuncho thank you," read the caption of the post.

The video included the announcement of the Intentions Fund to help the women and the dreams of the families that the Alexandria House supports. Throughout the music video, Bieber and Quavo help make the dreams of three women from Los Angeles Bahri, Marcy, and Angela come true.

Justin also teased his fans about his upcoming album 'Changes' which will be coming out on Valentine's Day. "ONE WEEK TO THE ALBUM #CHANGES,' the singer added. (ANI)

