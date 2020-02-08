Kim Kardashian West regrets this flaw in her Shapewear line SKIMS

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West revealed she has one regret about her Shapewear line 'SKIMS.' Launched by Kim in September last year, SKIMS is a shapewear label, which includes undergarments and shapewear designed to smooth, enhance, sculpt or lift.

"I wish we launched shapewear with a pee hole. For the people who don't want to take it off and on all the time," E! News quoted Kardashian telling New York Times. 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star said that she would not call it a mistake but she had been debating about whether some of the shapewear needed a 'pee hole', Kim added.

Apart from the lack of one very particular feature, the brand has turned out to be a hit as it was ranked in USD 2 million within the first few minutes of its launch with almost every single product being sold out. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

