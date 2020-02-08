Chris Wood to star in 'Thirtysomething' sequel pilot

Actor Chris Wood has been roped in to play a pivotal role in ABC network's follow-up to Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick's much-loved drama series "Thirtysomething" . The new show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up children of the original cast.

Original cast members Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch), Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston) are reprising their characters in supporting roles. Zwick will direct the sequel which he has co-written with Herskovitz.

Wood will play Hope and Michael's son Leo Steadman. ABC Studios will produce the project.

