Museum of Modern Art to offer film series tribute to Daniel Craig film

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, is set to host screenings of British star Daniel Craig's films as the actor bids adieu to the iconic character of James Bond. The program will start on March 3, a month before the release of Craig's final appearance as the fictional British spy in "No Time to Die" .

The film series, which will will trace Craig's evolution from European arthouse regular to A-list superstar, will conclude on March 22. "I couldn't ever imagine being put in a museum, but what an honour and a thrill to be shown at MoMA," Craig said in a statement.

The 51-year-old star's initial films like John Maybury's "Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon" (1998), Roger Mitchell's "The Mother" (2003) and "Enduring Love" (2004), and Matthew Vaughn's "Layer Cake", will be screened during the program. Craig will be in attendance for the series' opening night-screening of "Casino

Royale". Other films to be screened are Sam Mendes's "Skyfall" and "Road to Perdition", Steven Spielberg's "Munich", David Fincher's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and Rian Johnson's "Knives Out".

