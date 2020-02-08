Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kirk Douglas laid to rest, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones attend funeral

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:05 IST
Kirk Douglas laid to rest, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones attend funeral

Veteran actor and Hollywood's Golden Era icon Kirk Douglas was honoured in a private funeral service here in presence of his son, actor Michael Douglas, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones and wife Anne Buydens. The "Spartacus" star was laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park, reported USA Today.

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was also spotted at the funeral along with Douglas' other two sons Peter and Joel. The actor passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday.

A decorated artiste, Douglas appeared in over 92 films and won many honours including the highest award that can be given to a US civilian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He received the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 1968 Golden Globes. Nominated three times for the best actor Oscar, Douglas received the Honorary Award for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the film community in 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'How coronavirus stays on hospital surfaces decoded'

Researchers have reviewed studies on the persistence of coronaviruses on surfaces in hospitals like door handles, call buttons, bedside tables, and bed frames, and have suggested ways of using disinfectants on these objects. The review rese...

UPDATE 1-U.S. awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team

U.S. experts on infectious diseases, including government officials, are awaiting approval to enter China to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, having been included on a list proposed by the World Health Organization, a U.S. embassy spoke...

Five Brits test positive for coronavirus in France

Paris, Feb 8 AFP Five British nationals including a child have tested positive for the new coronavirus in France, the health minister said Saturday, adding that they had all been staying at the same ski chalet. France has now detected a tot...

Veteran actor Orson Bean succumbs to injuries after road accident in LA

Veteran American actor and TV game show panellist Orson Bean succumbed to injuries after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Friday local time. Bean, 91, was known for his memorable roles during the 1950s and 1960s in shows such as Twiligh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020