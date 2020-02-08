Malaika Arora aces glittery pant-suit look

Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought back the 90s disco look in her new photoshoot. The style icon shared a trail of pictures on her Instagram where she is seen dazzling in a shimmery purple coloured pant-suit.

Arora's chandelier earrings, glossy hair, and disco themed make-up added the oomph factor to her stunning ensemble. The 46-year-old, whose effortless glamour is untouched by the march of time, delighted her followers as she shared three such photographs on Instagram on Saturday that swayed the Internet away.

"Talk to the hand, coz I ain't listening ...." Arora captioned the picture. Scores of compliments poured in besides to the photographs as the online-commentators couldn't curb their excitement. (ANI)

