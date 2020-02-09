Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab bans Punjabi movie 'Shooter' for 'promoting violence, heinous crimes'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 13:22 IST
Punjab bans Punjabi movie 'Shooter' for 'promoting violence, heinous crimes'

The Punjab government has imposed a ban on the upcoming movie 'Shooter', which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes "violence" and "heinous crimes". The order to ban the movie was given by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday, according to a state government statement here.

"Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered a ban on the movie 'Shooter', which is based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan and promotes violence, heinous crimes, extortion, threats and criminal intimidation,” the statement said. Sukha Kahlwan was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, when he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar, it said.

The chief minister has also directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to look into the possible action that could be initiated against one of the film's producers, K V Dhillon, who had reportedly promised in writing, back in 2019, that he would shelve the movie, originally titled 'Sukha Khalwan'. The DGP has also been asked to look into the role of the promoters, directors and actors of the movie.

According to the statement, Singh has made it clear that his government will not allow any movies, songs, etc. that seek to promote crime, violence and gangsterism or crime in the state, which he alleged had flourished during the previous Akali regime. The Punjab Police had a week ago registered a case against two Punjabi singers Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media.

Earlier, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed the Director General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even in live shows. The chief minister has directed the police to ensure that nothing is allowed to disturb Punjab's peace and communal harmony.

The DGP disclosed that the matter of banning this controversial movie in Punjab, which was set for release later this month, had been discussed at a meeting with the chief minister on Friday, along with a proposal from ADGP Intelligence Varinder Kumar, recommending a ban on the movie, whose trailer, released on January 18, suggested that the film was highly radical. In view of the expected repercussions of the movie on the youth and apprehensions of disturbance of public order, “it would be appropriate if the release and screening of the movie be banned in the state of Punjab,” the ADGP had further stated.

As per the government statement, the movie's Producer had earlier given his commitment after the Mohali police received a complaint about the movie glorifying gangster Sukha Kahlwan, who used to describe himself as “sharpshooter” and was allegedly involved in more than 20 cases, including that of murder, kidnapping and extortion. In his letter, Dhillon had written to the SSP Mohali that “since you are of the opinion that the content of the film may hurt law and order situation, I am discontinuing the film project".

"But instead of abandoning the project, the producers evidently went ahead with the film, which was now scheduled for release on February 21 under the new title with a new name for its leading protagonist,” according to the DGP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Banking on petrol variants to make up for loss in view of BS-VI norms: Maruti

Indias largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is banking on introduction of petrol variants of existing models such as Vitara Brezza besides exploring more CNG options to make up for lost numbers as it discontinues diesel options while moving...

It's amber light for motown as demand unlikely to revive in FY21, says report

It is set to be a long haul for the auto sector that has already been riding through its worst slump in two decades, with demand, that has so far plunged 16 per cent, unlikely to pick up even next year, according to a report. The 3 million-...

Death toll from Kazakhstan ethnic clashes rises to 10

Two more people have died from wounds sustained in the Feb. 7 clashes in southern Kazakhstan, bringing the total number of casualties to 10, the authorities said on Sunday. The incident triggered by an argument over right of way led to a br...

I-T detects Rs 470 crore TDS default by airline, real estate, hotel cos in Delhi

The Income Tax Department has detected about Rs 470 crore TDS tax deducted at source default by some big Delhi-based corporate houses after surveys were conducted against them recently, officials said. The departments TDS wing in Delhi has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020