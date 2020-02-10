Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 07:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:04 IST
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
Brad Pitt (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Brad Pitt, who has been this award season's darling with his funny, self-deprecating speeches, won his maiden acting Oscar for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Hollywood memory capsule "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The 56-year-old actor was recognised in the best supporting actor category for his role in the 1960s-set drama, which received a total of 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night.

The win marks the first acting Oscar for Pitt, who took home the trophy as the producer of best picture winner "12 Years a Slave" in 2014. Pitt, who was presented the trophy by last year's best supporting actress winner Regina King, dedicated his award to "one of a kind" and "original" Tarantino, co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood's stunt people and his children.

"I loved the ethos of Cliff Booth. Look for the best in people, expect the worst but look for the best. Leo, I will ride on your coattails any day man," Pitt said in his acceptance speech. The actor was up against acting giants Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes"), Joe Pesci ("The Irishman"), Al Pacino ("The Irishman") and Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood").

Pitt, who has had a great 2019 courtesy "Once Upon..." and James Gray's "Ad Astra", impressed both the audiences and critics with his portrayal of Booth, whose dangerous side hides beneath an easy-going persona. The role, which made many believe that Pitt was Tarantino's muse in the film, helped the actor win all the precursor awards including the BAFTA, the Golden Globe, the SAG and the Critics Choice Award.

Pitt's journey to his first acting Oscar has been a roller-coaster ride. In his two decade long career, the actor has been nominated seven times by the Academy. He received his first Academy Award nomination in 1996 in the best supporting actor category for "12 Monkeys", but lost to Kevin Spacey ("The Usual Suspects).

The actor got his second nod in the best actor category for "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button". He again got nominated for the best actor trophy in 2012 for "Moneyball". He was also up for best picture award in the year 2012 ("Moneyball")

and 2016 ("The Big Short"). From being the heartthrob of the industry in '90s to staying away from media glare during his divorce from actor Angelina Jolie and then bouncing back as the renewed crush of the Hollywood, Pitt's journey in the movies came a full circle this award season.

The actor has not announced his next acting gig yet, but will be serving as producer on Jon Stewart's political comedy "Irresistible" and Andrew Dominik-directed "Blonde" based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel of the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'

American Factory, a Netflix film from Barack and Michelle Obamas nascent production house chronicling what happened to a group of Ohio autoworkers laid off during the 2008 recession, won the Oscar for best documentary feature on Sunday. The...

Golf-LPGA cancels Thailand, Singapore events due to coronavirus

The LPGA Tour, the elite womens professional golf circuit, said on Monday it was cancelling tournaments in Thailand and Singapore later this month due to the coronavirus outbreak. More than 40,000 people have been infected by the flu-like v...

UPDATE 2-Taiwan scrambles armed jets as Chinese air force flies around island

Taiwans air force scrambled armed fighters on Sunday to intercept Chinese jets that flew around the island claimed by Beijing as its own, in a move denounced by Taiwans Defence Ministry as a threat to regional peace and stability.China has ...

On Thai Buddhist holy day, gunman's carnage shatters temple peace

Thai nun Amornrat Putta-ariyawong was washing dishes in preparation to host Buddhist devotees on a holy day when a military Humvee pulled up just inside the temple gates and the driver started shooting into the road. When the first round of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020