Left Menu
Development News Edition

Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners

Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour.

  • ANI
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:45 IST
Here's the complete list of 2020 Oscar winners
Complete list of winners at Oscars 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood's biggest night - the Academy Awards - on Sunday (local time) bestowed the most outstanding icons of the industry with Korean drama 'Parasite' making history with the Best Film honour. While Joaquin Phoenix won the award for the best male actor for 'Joker', Renee Zellweger became the best female actor for her portrayal of late icon Judy Garland in the biopic 'Judy'.

Here's the complete list of winners: Best Motion Picture

'Parasite' (Neon), Kwak Sin-ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite' Best Female Actor

Renee Zellweger, 'Judy' Best Male Actor

Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker' Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story' Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Best Original Screenplay

'Parasite', Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won Best Adapted Screenplay

'Jojo Rabbit', Taika Waititi Best Cinematography

'1917', Roger Deakins Best Visual Effects

'1917', Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy Best International Feature

'Parasite' (South Korea) Best Film Editing

'Ford v Ferrari', Andrew Buckland and Michael McCusker Best Production Design

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', production design: Barbara Ling; set decoration: Nancy Haigh Best Costume Design

'Little Women', Jacqueline Durran Best Makeup and Hairstyling

'Bombshell, Kazu Hiro', Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker Best Animated Feature Film

'Toy Story 4' (Pixar), Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera Best Animated Short Film

'Hair Love', Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver Best Sound Editing

'Ford v Ferrari', Donald Sylvester Best Sound Mixing

'1917', Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson Best Original Score

'Joker', Hildur Gudnadottir Best Original Song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," 'Rocketman', music by Elton John; lyrics by Bernie Taupin Best Documentary Feature

'American Factory' (Netflix), Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert Best Documentary Short Subject

'Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)', Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva Best Live-Action Short Film

'The Neighbors' Window', Marshall Curry The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards went hostless for the second time and took place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SC/ST Act.

In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SCST Act....

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

Infrastructure company Larsen Toubro on Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of LT Construction has bagged large orders from domestic as well as international clients. The company, however, did not provide the exact...

D-Link Camera Wins iF Design Award 2020

D-Link Corporation was a winner of this years iF Design Award, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, DCS-8526LH Full HD PanTilt Pro Wi-Fi Camera, won in the product discipline in the TV Cameras category.Each year, the worlds...

HIGHLIGHTS-Highlights from the 2020 Oscars ceremony

The 2020 Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywoods awards season. Here are some highlights from the three-hour show broadcast live on ABC television.BONG JOON HO STEALS THE SHOWParasite director Bong Joon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020