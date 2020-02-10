Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Shikara' witnesses growth, mints Rs 4.95 crores over weekend

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial 'Shikara' received a decent response over the weekend and collected Rs 4.95 crores.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:55 IST
'Shikara' witnesses growth, mints Rs 4.95 crores over weekend
A poster of the film 'Shikara'. Image Credit: ANI

Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial 'Shikara' received a decent response over the weekend and collected Rs 4.95 crores. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, "#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should've doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: Rs 4.95 cr. #India biz."

'Shikara' narrates the story of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley in 1990 and the bond between the lead actors in the worst of times. The film showcases 40,000 real migrants of Jagti and other camps. It also has real footage from the time of the mass exodus.

The flick is largely shot in the Kashmir Valley and is being promoted mainly as a journey of love between the lead couple. Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, 'Shikara' released on February 7, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sisodia terms Gargi College incident as disgusting

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday termed the incident in Delhi Universitys Gargi College as disgusting.What happened in Gargi festival is disgusting Such fests r opportunities to celebrate the cultural diversity talent i...

Merkel supports Kramp-Karrenbauer in her desire to remain defence minister - spokesman

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to remain German defence minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel supports her in that, a spokesman for the German government said on Monday.A source in Merkels Christian Democrats CDU - of which Kramp-Karrenba...

NASA/ESA spacecraft launches to give first glimpse of Sun's poles

NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency ESA, on Monday launched a new spacecraft that will provide humanity with the first-ever images of the Suns poles, the US space agency said. Solar Orbiter launched aboard a United Launch ...

Forever Living sponsors Olympic Skeleton racer Akwasi Frimpong

Forever Living Products is proud to announce that Olympic Skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong will represent Forever as a company brand ambassador. Akwasi made history in 2018 when he became the first and only Skeleton athlete from Ghana to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020