Ava DuVernay to helm Nipsey Hussle documentary for Netflix

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:13 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:10 IST
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct a documentary on slain American rapper Nipsey Hussle for Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer has bagged the rights for the documentary following an aggressive bidding war with Apple and Amazon.

Hussle was killed after being shot multiple times in broad daylight outside his store in March last year. The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Davidson Ashedom, hailed from Crenshaw, Los Angeles. He was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album in 2019 for his debut studio album, 'Victory Lap'.

Hussle's family will be involved with the making of the documentary, which will be DuVernay's first since since "13th" (2016). The documentary will be produced by DuVernay and Hussle's Marathon Films.

