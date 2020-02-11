Pooja Hegde to star opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
"Housefull 4" star Pooja Hegde has been cast as the female lead opposite superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's next production "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" . The announcement was made by the director-producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson on Tuesday.
"We are elated to welcome back @hegdepooja to the #NGEFamily, as she joins #SajidNadiadwala's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring @BeingSalmanKhan directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial" the production house tweeted.
Farhad Samjhi, who directed Pooja in comedy "Housefull 4", will be helming the project. Nadiadwala has penned the script. "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" has a release date of Eid 2021.
