Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 most relatable Rachel Green quotes on Jennifer Aniston's birthday

'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston who is aging just like fine wine turned 51 on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 14:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 14:16 IST
5 most relatable Rachel Green quotes on Jennifer Aniston's birthday
Jennifer Aniston (Photo/Friends Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Friends' actor Jennifer Aniston who is aging just like fine wine turned 51 on Tuesday. The actor who is a recipient of a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award is best known by her 'Friends' character Rachel Karen Green.

Even after 25 years of the famous sitcom, the character of Rachel Green is still relatable among the younger generation with her hard sail through adulting and befitting dialogues. As Jennifer Aniston turns 51, here are five of the most relatable Rachel Green quotes from the famous 90's sitcom 'Friends'.

1. No Uterus, No Opinion Besides being the fashionista that Green is, she was also seen smashing patriarchy and misogyny with her befitting replies. Her quote, " No Uterus, No Opinion", came as a bang-on reply when she was pregnant and another prominent character of the show, Ross Geller portrayed by David Schwimmer, tells her that the contractions that she was feeling in her uterus were "no big deal."

The dialogue continues to be a befitting reply to men who claim that all hardships that women face are "no big deal." 2. It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'you're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! Well, What If I Don't Want To Be A Shoe? What If I Wanna Be A Purse Or A Hat?

This dialogue comes in the initial season where the rich spoilt brat Rachel is exploring herself and trying to enter the real world by moving out and explaining to her father what she really wants. What might be misery in her life came as a comic sequence when she tries and miserably fails to explain her life to her father through a metaphor which said, "It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'you're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! Well, What If I Don't Want To Be A Shoe? What If I Wanna Be A Purse Or A Hat?"

3. Oh, I'm sorry. Did My Back Hurt Your Knife? Everyone has at least once dealt with backstabbing from a really good friend and Rachel went through the same when her best-'Friend' Monica Geller portrayed by Courteney Cox betrays her by dating the guy Rachel liked.

The extremely comic yet real scuffle that the two shared at the Central Perk comes off as relatable. The dialogue, "Oh, I'm sorry. Did My Back Hurt Your Knife?" is a quote that can never age just like Aniston. 4. I'm Probably 98% Happy And 2% Jealous

Towards the end of the show when Rachel's best friend Monica Geller was getting married, she claimed that she was "98 percent happy and 2 percent jealous." Though she later accepted that the reality was opposite and she was mainly jealous because she was still single. 5. Everyone is getting married or pregnant or promoted and I'm getting coffee! And it's not even for me!

Accepting our failure and watching us trail is much harder than blowing fake whistles of success. The dialogue, "Everyone is getting married or pregnant or promoted and I'm getting coffee! And it's not even for me!" hilariously explains the struggle of adulating and is hence, quite relatable for a lot. After 25 years of 'Friends', the character of Rachel Karen Green remains immortal, ever-stylish and relatable, just like Jennifer Aniston. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Qatar talks to end lengthy Gulf dispute falter -sources

Talks between Saudi Arabia and Qatar to resolve a bitter Gulf dispute broke down soon after starting, six sources said, leaving in place a political and trade embargo of Doha that hampers joint Gulf Arab efforts to counter Iran.The discussi...

FAA says approaching 737 MAX test flight, awaits Boeing proposals

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is narrowing the issues needed before it can conduct a certification test flight on the grounded Boeing 737 MAX, but will not commit to a timetable for lifting a flight ban, its top official said. We...

With Oscar glory, 'Parasite' shines light on Seoul's housing crisis

By Rina Chandran BANGKOK, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South Korean film Parasite, which became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars, highlights the widening divide and lack of affordable h...

UP govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to kin of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of slain CRPF jawan from the State who died in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020