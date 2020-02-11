Left Menu
Oscar 2020 ratings plummet to all-time low

The greatest night for the cinema industry - Oscar Awards - might have been a hit in terms of celebrity attendance but it failed to earn big ratings in terms of viewership.

Oscar 2020 ratings plummet to all-time low
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The greatest night for the cinema industry - Oscar Awards - might have been a hit in terms of celebrity attendance but it failed to earn big ratings in terms of viewership. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, ABC's broadcast recorded an all-time low as it plummeted by about 3 million viewers as compared to the previous year's low.

The over three-hour-long gala event had an average of about 23.6 million viewers and received a 5.3 rating among the viewers of 18-49 years of age. The statistics remained quite far from the last year's award ceremony which had a viewership of 29.56 million and a rating of 7.7.

Ratings for the 2019 Oscar ceremony were below those for the previous four years since 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

