Gugu Mbatha-Raw joining Tom Hiddleston's 'Loki' series

British actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw is the latest star to board the cast of Tom Hiddleston's much-awaited "Loki" series at Disney Plus. Hiddleston is reprising his role of Loki, the God of Mischief, in the series that will be directed by Kate Herron.

"Rick & Morty" scribe Michael Waldron is penning the pilot episode and will also serve as executive producer. Mbatha-Raw, best known for featuring in films such as "Belle", "Beyond the Lights" and "Motherless Brooklyn" , joins Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino in the cast, reported Deadline.

However, the details of her character have been kept under wraps as of now. The six-episode series will take place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and explore a different version of the story with Loki at its center.

"Loki" series, which hails from Marvel Studios, will premiere in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

