Amy Irving recalls late actor Kirk Douglas' heartfelt advice

Actor Amy Irving on Wednesday remembered a piece of heartfelt advice that she received from the late legendary actor and her co-star Kirk Douglas during the shooting days of their movie 'The Fury'.

Amy Irving recalls late actor Kirk Douglas' heartfelt advice
Actor Amy Irving. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Amy Irving on Wednesday remembered a piece of heartfelt advice that she received from the late legendary actor and her co-star Kirk Douglas during the shooting days of their movie 'The Fury'. The 66-year-old actor took a trip down the memory lane as she recalled her first starring role in 'The Fury' and how the late actor cheered her up when she was in an emotional state.

"I wasn't very experienced in front of the camera at all. So, while Brian De Palma was setting up shots, I was sitting in my little director's chair, in my own world, concentrating on where I'm at in the scene -- I was taking it really seriously and getting myself into an emotional state. And as tears were rolling down my face, Kirk came over to me," Amy stated. "Are you all right?" he asked. I told him I was just preparing. He said, "Amy, first of all, you're what, 23 or 24 years old? You're never going to make it to 30 if you put that much into everything while they're lighting the set. My advice to you is, A, save it and use it when the camera is rolling. And, B, did you not hear what lens he was using on this shot? With that lens, you're going to be the size of a pea on the screen. It really doesn't matter how emotional you are," The Hollywood Reporter quoted as Amy saying.

"It was a really good lesson. And he was right. I probably would not have made it to 30 if I had not had that sage advice from Kirk Douglas," she continued. Douglas was a three-time Oscar nominee and received the lifetime achievement award back in 1996.

After a career spanning over six decades, he passed away on February 5 at 103. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

