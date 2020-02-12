Saif Ali Khan's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' to release in Saudi Arabia

Actor Saif Ali Khan's latest, "Jawaani Jaaneman" , is all set to release in Saudi Arabia on February 13. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif and Jay Shewakramani, the film marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya F.

"I am super elated that 'Jawaani Jaaneman' will be Saif's first film to release in Saudi Arabia. Right now there are only 55 screens, but they have a massive plan of taking the number of screens upto 1000 in the next one year. "I think it is going to be a fantastic market in the coming months for Indian Cinema," Deepshika said in a statement.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, "Jawaani Jaaneman" chronicles the story of a 40-year-old man whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter.

